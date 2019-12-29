Daily Postcard: Frosty Morning In White Rock

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 29, 2019 - 5:33am

Daily Postcard: Scenes of a frosty morning with ice crystals on fallen leaves Thursday in White Rock. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs

Frost spotted on a plant Thursday morning in White Rock. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs

Arts
Community
Environment

