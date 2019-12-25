Daily Postcard: Brazen Buck Binges On Bird Seeds

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 25, 2019 - 8:14am

Daily Postcard: This brazen buck sauntered up a flight of stairs to get to a bird feeder on an upper patio and cleaned out the seeds Monday at a residence on Andanada Street. Photo by Ken Hanson

Photo by Ken Hanson

Photo by Ken Hanson

Tags: 
Arts
Community
Environment

Advertisements

Copyright © 2012-2019 Los Alamos Daily Post - the Official Newspaper of Record in Los Alamos County. This Site and all information contained here including, but not limited to, news stories, photographs, video, charts, graphs and graphics is the property of the Los Alamos Daily Post, unless otherwise noted. Permission to reprint in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the Los Alamos Daily Post and the author/photographer are properly cited. Opinions expressed by readers, columnists and other contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of the Los Alamos Daily Post. The Los Alamos Daily Post was founded Feb. 7, 2012 by Owner/Publisher Carol A. Clark.