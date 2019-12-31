Cowboy Breakfast At Posse Lodge Sunday Jan. 5

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 31, 2019 - 8:28am

COWBOY BREAKFAST: Ththe community is invited to enjoy breakfast 7-11 a.m. Sunday at the Los Alamos Sheriff’s Posse Lodge, 650 North Mesa Roadnear the stables. Proceeds from this month's breakfast benefit the Los Alamos Sheriff’s Posse nonprofit. Breakfast includes plain, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip and a seasonal surprise pancake; sausage, bacon, eggs, juice and coffee. Cost is $7 adults; $4 children 10 and under. Visit www.lasheriffsposse.com. Courtesy/LASPL

