County Streetlights Off For Farolito Viewing Dec. 24-25
Various local streetlights will be turned off Dec. 24-25 to enhance the viewing of holiday farolitos. Courtesy/NHCC
COUNTY News:
The Los Alamos County Traffic & Streets Division will be turning off the power to various streetlights to enhance the viewing of holiday farolitos.
The streetlights will be turned off Tuesday, Dec. 24 and will be restored Thursday, Dec. 26.
For safety purposes, the Traffic & Streets Division requests that all vehicles and trailers be moved to off street parking during the full period that lights will be off. If this is not possible, it is recommended that the vehicles and trailers be silhouetted by farolitos.
Due to the limited sight visibility during the viewing, drivers are requested to travel the viewing areas at 15 miles per hour.
Streetlights will be off Dec. 24-25 on the following streets:Barranca Mesa
- Barranca Road
- Los Pueblos (side streets)
- San Juan
- Totavi
- Navajo Road
North Mesa
- Camino Redondo
- Camino Medio
- Cumbres Patio
White Rock
- Alhambra Drive
- Balboa Drive
- Barcelona Avenue
- Brighton Drive
- Bristol Place
- Canada Circle
- Canada Way
Direct questions and comments to the Public Works Department at 505.662.8150 or send an email to LACPW@lacnm.us.
Advertisements