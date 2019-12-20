County Streetlights Off For Farolito Viewing Dec. 24-25

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 20, 2019 - 6:45am
Various local streetlights will be turned off Dec. 24-25 to enhance the viewing of holiday farolitos. Courtesy/NHCC
 
COUNTY News:
 
The Los Alamos County Traffic & Streets Division will be turning off the power to various streetlights to enhance the viewing of holiday farolitos.
 
The streetlights will be turned off Tuesday, Dec. 24 and will be restored Thursday, Dec. 26.
 
For safety purposes, the Traffic & Streets Division requests that all vehicles and trailers be moved to off street parking during the full period that lights will be off. If this is not possible, it is recommended that the vehicles and trailers be silhouetted by farolitos.
 
Due to the limited sight visibility during the viewing, drivers are requested to travel the viewing areas at 15 miles per hour.
 
Streetlights will be off Dec. 24-25 on the following streets:
 
Barranca Mesa
  • Barranca Road
  • Los Pueblos (side streets)
  • San Juan
  • Totavi
  • Navajo Road
 
North Mesa
  • Camino Redondo
  • Camino Medio
  • Cumbres Patio
 
White Rock
  • Alhambra Drive
  • Balboa Drive
  • Barcelona Avenue
  • Brighton Drive
  • Bristol Place
  • Canada Circle
  • Canada Way
Direct questions and comments to the Public Works Department at 505.662.8150 or send an email to LACPW@lacnm.us.
Tags: 
Arts
Community
County

Advertisements

Copyright © 2012-2019 Los Alamos Daily Post - the Official Newspaper of Record in Los Alamos County. This Site and all information contained here including, but not limited to, news stories, photographs, video, charts, graphs and graphics is the property of the Los Alamos Daily Post, unless otherwise noted. Permission to reprint in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the Los Alamos Daily Post and the author/photographer are properly cited. Opinions expressed by readers, columnists and other contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of the Los Alamos Daily Post. The Los Alamos Daily Post was founded Feb. 7, 2012 by Owner/Publisher Carol A. Clark.