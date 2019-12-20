County Streetlights Off For Farolito Viewing Dec. 24-25

Various local streetlights will be turned off Dec. 24-25 to enhance the viewing of holiday farolitos. Courtesy/NHCC

COUNTY News:

The Los Alamos County Traffic & Streets Division will be turning off the power to various streetlights to enhance the viewing of holiday farolitos.

The streetlights will be turned off Tuesday, Dec. 24 and will be restored Thursday, Dec. 26.

For safety purposes, the Traffic & Streets Division requests that all vehicles and trailers be moved to off street parking during the full period that lights will be off. If this is not possible, it is recommended that the vehicles and trailers be silhouetted by farolitos.

Due to the limited sight visibility during the viewing, drivers are requested to travel the viewing areas at 15 miles per hour.

Streetlights will be off Dec. 24-25 on the following streets : Barranca Mesa

Barranca Road

Los Pueblos (side streets)

San Juan

Totavi

Navajo Road North Mesa Camino Redondo

Camino Medio

Cumbres Patio White Rock Alhambra Drive

Balboa Drive

Barcelona Avenue

Brighton Drive

Bristol Place

Canada Circle

Canada Way