County Offers New Year’s Eve Buzz Bus Dec. 31

LARSO News:

If you need a safe ride on New Year’s Eve, Los Alamos County, the DWI-Planning Council and Atomic City Transit are here to help.

The “Buzz Bus,” will be operating to encourage people not to drink and drive, allow residents not to weather the roads, and to put their safety first. The skilled drivers of the ACT program will transport anyone safely throughout the community.

The bus will operate at 6 p.m. from Tues. Dec. 31 and continue through 12:30 a.m., Jan. 1. The Dial-A-Ride program can be reached at 661-RIDE or 505.661.7433.

The staff will pick you up and dropped off, from door step to door step, not matter your community destination.

While often used for community gathering spots like restaurants, all location options are available to keep community members safe.

The Betty Ehart Senior Center is one location providing an early evening option for revelers. The 5-8 p.m. event is a celebration of 1920-2020. The cost is just $3 for members and $5 for community members. You will receive free popcorn and a chance to win prizes during the evening. The mini fundraiser is a chance to offer fun, with the ease of transportation to boot.

The 1920-2020 affair will include music from the 1940’s until now, a slide show of events, from 2019 and the sale of drinks and snacks throughout the night.

The festivities include a cocoa bar, where thirsty party goes can enhance their hot chocolate, with a variety of toppings.

Later, an ice cream bar is planned for those that need to add a few last-minute calories before 2019 comes to an end.

“This is our first try for a New Year’s Eve gathering,” LARSO Executive Director Bernadette Lauritzen said . Since we have a few members born around 1920 and we’re coming upon 2020, I thought it might be a good time for all.”

Lauritzen has some fun in store when it comes to sweets. A business called, Old Time Candy, makes current day products for older candies, not seen on regular shelves today. As you read, some of those fun old school candies are winging their way to Los Alamos, in time for the event.

According to Lauritzen, a handful of items will be available while supplies last. They include candy cigarettes, bubble gum cigars, candy buttons, Boston baked beans, caramel creams, Big Hunk, Beechies peppermint gum and more. Lauritzen was turned onto the company many years ago, when she partnered with then LARSO director, Pauline Powell Schneider for an intergenerational prom.

There are plans to offer music for those that might consider dancing the night away. A few board games will be set up, and a chance to do some fun photos with a special decoration area. There will of course lots of chairs for “wall flowers,” that might just like to sit and watch. A special table will be reserved for “singles,” not necessarily to spark romance, but find some new friends along the way.

Top learn more, call Lauritzen at 505.662.8920 or email Director@losalamosseniorcenter.com