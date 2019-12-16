County Board Of Public Utilities Meets Dec. 18

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 16, 2019 - 8:20am

DPU News:

The Los Alamos County Board of Public Utilities is meeting in regular session 5:30 p.m., Wednesday in Council Chambers in the Los Alamos Municipal Building at Central Ave.

The meeting is open to the public.

To read the meeting agenda, click here.

