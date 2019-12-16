Community Helps Children’s Christmas Bazaar Succeed

An elf assists children shopping at the annual Children’s Christmas Bazaar Dec. 1 at Trinity on the Hill Episcopal Church. Courtesy/TOTH

By BETH PATTILLO

TOTH Children’s Christmas Bazaar Chair

I would like to thank the Los Alamos community for its generosity in supporting the 17th annual Children’s Christmas Bazaar at Trinity on the Hill Episcopal Church during the Winterfest weekend. You were generous with giving of your time and your donations.

At least 85 people helped with set up, baking, greeting, wrapping (30 wrappers wrapping all at the same time!), helping children select gifts and cleaning up. And this all occurs within a 25-hour period of time.

I would especially like to recognize the young and old from Trinity on the Hill and the high school students from National Honor Society, Key Club, NJROTC who continue to offer their support every year.

Imagine the joy on the children’s faces as they present their gifts to loved ones and friends this Christmas! Your support will bring joy to 300 children. It truly takes a community like ours to make this event a success.

Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year!