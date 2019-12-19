Community Collects Donations For 2019 Community Asset Awards ... Nominations Due Christmas Eve

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 19, 2019 - 7:33am

Aspen Copies, Metzgers, Morning Glory Bakery, Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce, White Rock United Methodist Church, Village Arts and the Los Alamos Daily Post collected donations for Champions of Youth Ambition’s (C’YA) as they launched the 2019 Community Asset Awards. Nominations of youth, adults, businesses and organizations are due by 5 p.m. Christmas Eve. Complete the form online at www.cya-nm.org. The organization also works on youth leadership, hands-on science in elementary schools and sending cards to local military troops. Courtesy photo

Business
Community

