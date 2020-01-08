Commissioner SGR Signs Executive Order Providing Land Office Employees 12 Weeks Paid Parental Leave

SANTA FE – New Mexico Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard signed her first Executive Order of 2020 Jan. 3 to provide a paid 12-week parental leave policy for employees of the State Land Office.

This order follows Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Executive Order signed Dec. 31, 2019 to provide eligible state employees who work at agencies under her oversight paid parental leave. The Governor urged other independent State agencies to also provide this important benefit.

“I’m extremely grateful to the Governor for taking this initiative and prompting this change of culture in state government. The Land Office is committed to supporting working parents and promoting the health of our employees and their families,” Commissioner Garcia Richard said. “This comprehensive paid parental leave policy gives us an edge in recruiting and retaining dedicated and talented staff, which has been a priority my first year in office.”

The Land Office maintains a vacancy rate of 9.8 percent, which is down 11 percent since Commissioner Garcia Richard was sworn in Jan. 1, 2018.

View: Executive Order 2020-001.