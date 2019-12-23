Christmas Tree Skirt Creators In Washington, D.C.
Zena Thomas, left, and Micki Taylor of Los Alamos traveled to Washington, D.C. to see the Christmas Tree Skirt, that they created with Roberta Day Idzorek, for the USDA Building. Thomas is holding a copy of the Los Alamos Daily Post with the story of their Christmas Tree Skirt making adventure (link). Thomas and Taylor attended a special reception and lighting of the tree Dec. 4, also attended by Smokey Bear celebrating his 75th birthday, Carson National Forest Supervisor James Duran, Singer Chevel Sheperd from Farmington who sang two songs, Arroyo Seco 4th grader Asher Dean who won the 2019 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Essay Contest and read his essay and lit the tree. Employees from Los Alamos County and Carson National Forest also attended the event. Courtesy photo
From left, Micki Taylor and Zena Thomas of Los Alamos, Smokey Bear celebrating his 75th birthday and a friend gather for a photo in the USDA Building in Washington, D.C. Courtesy photo
Singer Chevel Sheperd from Farmington entertained at the receptoion. Courtesy photo
Advertisements