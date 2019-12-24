Christmas Lights Brighten Homes Around Los Alamos

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 24, 2019 - 10:07am

Christmas lights brighten this home on 36th Street in Los Alamos. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Christmas lights brighten this home on El Gancho Street in Los Alamos. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Christmas lights brighten this home on Yucca Street in Los Alamos. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Christmas lights brighten this home on 47th Street in Los Alamos. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Christmas lights brighten this home on 45th Street in Los Alamos. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Christmas lights brighten this home on Venado Street in Los Alamos. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Luminarias brighten this home on Los Pueblos Street in Los Alamos. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Christmas lights brighten this home on Venado Street in Los Alamos. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

