Changes At Lincoln & Fort Stanton Historic Sites

Fort Stanton Historic Site. Courtesy/New Mexico Historic Sites

The Historic Lincoln County Courthouse. Courtesy/NMHS

NMHS News:

LINCOLN COUNTY ― New Mexico Historic Sites, a division of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, announces new days of operation at the Lincoln and Fort Stanton Historic Sites beginning Jan. 1.

Visitors can walk 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday in the footsteps of Billy the Kid, Pat Garrett and other legends of the American West at Lincoln Historic Site.

Fort Stanton Historic Site, one of the best preserved frontier forts in America, will be open Tuesday through Sunday. The grounds of Fort Stanton will open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and the museum and visitor center 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The public can learn more about the state’s eight historic sites and plan trips at www.nmhistoricsites.org .

This change in operating schedules will allow the staff of New Mexico Historic Sites to expand visitor programming and interpretive experiences. These new opportunities will include updated exhibits, expanded school tour offerings and the reintroduction of daily guided public tours at each site.

“Lincoln and Fort Stanton are the largest and most visited state-operated historic sites,” said Tim Roberts, New Mexico Historic Sites deputy director for Facilities and Interpretation. “This new schedule will increase our ability to engage visitors in new and exciting ways and continue to preserve the history of our state.”

For nearly nine decades, the New Mexico Historic Sites division (formerly State Monuments) has worked to preserve and promote the history of our state by telling stories in the places where they happened. Travelling to a New Mexico Historic Site offers visitors the chance to gain a deeper understanding of those who have gone before us and helped make us who we are today.