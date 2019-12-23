Cash Found On Diamond Drive

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
A substantial amount of cash and a card were found Saturday on Diamond Drive.

The owner will know the cash amount and other details and should call 505.490.0938 to make arrangements for return of these items.

Editor’s note: Lost and found items are published at no charge in the classified section of the Los Alamos Daily Post both online and in the print edition. Because of circumstances connected to the holiday season in this particular case, the Post published the information here as well for more immediate exposure.

Community

