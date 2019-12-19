Canes Of Power Film Screening At MIAC Jan. 19

MIAC News:

SANTA FE — The Museum of Indian Arts and Culture (MIAC) announces a screening of the award-winning documentary, Canes of Power, at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

The screening will be presented inside MIAC’s Kathryn O’Keeffe Theatre.

Following the film, a Q&A session will be led by Dr. Matthew Martinez, MIAC’s deputy director, and associate producer of the film.

Canes of Power, narrated by Cherokee Actor Wes Studi – a recent Academy Award recipient – is the story of President Abraham Lincoln’s gift of engraved wood canes to each of New Mexico’s 19 Pueblo nations. The canes symbolized the recognition of tribal sovereignty at the very same time 13 Southern states were seeking their own sovereignty (in the form of succession) from the United States.

“The film was released when sovereignty was being questioned, as it still is,” said Pam Pierce, producer and CEO of Silver Bullet Productions. “We pose the question of why would Lincoln select these 19 from the 500 tribes, and do this, at that time, if at all?”

Screening Canes of Power during the month of January complements the transition of leadership in New Mexico’s Pueblos. “This film is timely as we acknowledge new tribal leaders appointed at the beginning of the year,” said Martinez, “as well as its continuance to add insight into the current discourse of federal and tribal relations.”

The film affords a profound glimpse into the connection between American history and the cultures of the Pueblo people, as well as the sustaining message of the authority of the Canes of Power.