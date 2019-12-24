Call For New Mexico Events Commemorating Centennial Passage Of Women’s Constitutional Right To Vote

Courtesy/NHCC

NHCC News:

ALBUQUERQUE ― The National Hispanic Cultural Center, in partnership with the City of Albuquerque and the League of Women Voters of Central New Mexico, has launched a New Mexico master calendar of events celebrating the 100th anniversary of the U.S. women’s vote.

The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women's constitutional right to vote. New Mexico ratified the 19th Amendment Feb. 21, 1920.

This historic centennial offers New Mexico communities an opportunity to commemorate this milestone with celebrations, lectures, workshops, readings, presentations and other events. The purpose of the master calendar is to promote events statewide.

New Mexico organizations are invited to submit appropriate event(s) here: https://nhccnm.wufoo.com/forms/wzm2yvu0ndab1m/ . There is no charge to submit an event.

505.383.4724. For more information, contact Valerie Martínez at the NHCC: valerie.martinez@state.nm.us

See the current calendar listings here: https://www.abqtodo.com/event-category/wvc/

Events planned to date include: