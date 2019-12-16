Business Finance Fair In Albuquerque ﻿Jan. 16

S TATE News:

The New Mexico Economic Development Department, City of Albuquerque Economic Development Department and Albuquerque Community Foundation are co-hosting a Business Finance Fair, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Jan. 16 at Electric Playhouse, 5201 Ouray Road NW in Albuquerque.

The Business Finance Fair will provide an opportunity for business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to meet face-to-face with local lenders and business resource experts to discuss projects, ask questions and request financing.