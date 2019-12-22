BLM: Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Day

Truchas Peaks of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in the Pecos Wilderness area within Santa Fe National Forest. Photo by Jerry Friedman

BLM News:

SANTA FE ― President Donald Trump has issued an executive order excusing federal employees from duty for the scheduled workday of Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Therefore, all Bureau of Land Management offices and developed recreation areas will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and reopen Thursday, Dec. 26.