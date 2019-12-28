Bandelier Closed Due To Ice And Snow Conditions
BANDELIER News:
Due to ice and snow accumulation and predicted snow throughout the day, Bandelier will be closed today, Saturday, Dec. 28.
Any forecast for snow throughout the day will add to clean up efforts once the park reopens. Once it stops snowing park staff will need time to clear the roads, parking lot and Main Loop Trail so that visitors may safely visit the park once again.
Visitors can get updated information regarding this closure and when the park will reopen on the Bandelier Visitor Center phone line at 505.672.3861, extension 0 or 1800.
