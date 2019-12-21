Attorney General William Barr Announces Launch Of Operation Relentless Pursuit Targeting Violent Crime

AG News:

DETROIT, MI — U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr announced Wednesday the launch of Operation Relentless Pursuit, an initiative aimed at combating violent crime in seven of America’s most violent cities, including Albuquerque, through a surge in federal resources.

Joined at a press conference in Detroit by DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon, ATF Acting Director Regina Lombardo, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and United States Marshals Service Director Donald W. Washington, Barr pledged to intensify federal law enforcement resources in Albuquerque, Baltimore, Cleveland, Detroit, Kansas City, Memphis and Milwaukee – seven American cities with violent crime levels several times the national average.

“Americans deserve to live in safety,” Barr said . “And while nationwide violent crime rates are down, many cities continue to see levels of extraordinary violence. Operation Relentless Pursuit seeks to ensure that no American city is excluded from the peace and security felt by the majority of Americans, while also supporting those who serve and protect in these communities with the resources, training, and equipment they need to stay safe.”

“Drug traffickers - including cartels and street gangs - will stop at nothing to turn a profit, often using violence and intimidation to expand their reach,” Acting Administrator Dhillon said. “This targeted surge of resources will further strengthen our ability to work with our federal, state, and local partners to pursue the worst offenders and make our communities safer.”

“The men and women of ATF are deeply committed to and focused on reducing crime gun violence in our communities,” Acting Director Lombardo said. “We are proud that our efforts have significantly contributed to the historic reductions in violence that our nation has realized in recent years. Project Relentless Pursuit combines the resources of ATF, DEA, FBI and U.S. Marshals to support our state and local law enforcement partners in those cities that – regrettably – continue to be plagued by rates of violent crime that are simply too high. Through Relentless Pursuit, we pledge to hold accountable the trigger-pullers, firearm traffickers, violent criminals and those who supply them the guns to terrorize our communities. ATF will aggressively utilize every available tool, including our crime gun enforcement teams, National Integrated Ballistic Information Network and firearms tracing to identify, investigate and support the prosecution of the most violent firearm offenders.”

“The FBI remains committed to providing our specialized expertise and resources to assist our federal, state and local partners fighting violent crime,” Director Wray said. “We are here today to reaffirm our dedication to reducing violent crime in the cities selected for Operation Relentless Pursuit to combat the threats that arise from gangs and criminal enterprises that drive violence in the communities we are sworn to protect.”

“The U.S. Marshals Service is proud of the integral role we play in supporting Attorney General Barr’s strong leadership and commitment to combating violent crime and enhancing public safety throughout our nation,” Director Washington said. “We will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners to make communities safer by addressing violent crime at its core and taking the worst of the worst fugitives and other felons off the streets.”