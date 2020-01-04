Attorney General Office To Conduct School Safety Trainings At Española Public Schools Jan. 6

From the Office of the Attorney General News:

ALBUQUERQUE — Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Friday that the Office of the Attorney General will host school safety trainings in the Española Public Schools Monday, Jan. 6.

The all day trainings come as part of Attorney General Balderas’ commitment to provide safety training to the schools in the wake of recent controversial events giving rise to student safety concerns.

Teachers and administrative staff members will receive presentations from experts on issues of treatment of disabled students in school settings, using technology to safely report school safety concerns, and effective measures for combating cyberbullying.

“Schools should be a place where students feel safe to learn and grow into future leaders in New Mexico,” Balderas said. “This multidisciplinary training will ensure that teachers, administrators, and staff will have the tools necessary to keep all students, especially those from vulnerable populations, safe in their classrooms.”

The three trainings provided by the Office of the Attorney General include the following: