Applicants Sought For New LAPS Equity Council

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 20, 2019 - 10:20am

LAPS News:

Los Alamos Public Schools would like to invite interested parents, students and community members to apply for the newly created LAPS Equity Council.

The purpose of this council is to create an equity plan to help inform the LAPS strategic planning process.

The council will consist of members that represent students with disabilities, English learners, Native American Students and economically disadvantaged students including district leadership representatives, school staff, students, parents and community representatives.

Members will serve either a 3-year term or 4-year term and LAPS will follow the Public Education Department’s guidelines for selection of council members. 

The LAPS Equity Council will meet monthly or quarterly to complete tasks required by the Public Education Department including:

  • Completing the required Martinez/Yazzie Readiness Assessment;
  • Creating an Equity Plan aligned with the NMPED’s goals in implementing the court’s decision;
  • Creating Culturally and Linguistically Responsive (CLR) frameworks; and
  • Providing a report describing their system for tracking and uses of funding to improve outcomes for Native American students, students with disabilities, students who are English learners, and economically disadvantaged students.

LAPS looks forward to engaging families and stakeholders in discussions about education and improving our schools with this statewide initiative.

For those interested in participating on this council, complete the following form: https://forms.gle/vp98RHYqyycDZcuT8. The form will close at 5 p.m., Jan. 10, 2020.

Tags: 
Community
Education
State

