Annual Military & Veterans Day At Legislature Jan. 25

NMDVS News:

SANTA FE – Military & Veterans Day at the 2020 Legislature has been designated as Saturday, Jan. 25, at the State Capitol in downtown Santa Fe.

This is the annual day during the legislative session presented by the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and the New Mexico National Guard to honor active-duty service members and veterans.

Every year, a segment of the military also is highlighted at an 11 a.m. ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda. This year, the spotlight is on former Prisoners of War (POW’s) and those still listed as Missing in Action (MIA).

The public is invited to join in this celebration of New Mexico’s service members and veterans—and to honor the nation’s former POW’s and current MIA’s.

There will be informational tables 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the east and west wings of the Rotunda staffed by the New Mexico National Guard, DVS, veterans service organizations and community service organizations.

Veterans and active-service personnel also are encouraged to meet their local legislators to discuss military and veterans’ issues – and watch the legislative process in action in the state Senate or House of Representatives chambers.