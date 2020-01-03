Annual Curbside Christmas Tree Collection Jan. 6-24

on January 3, 2020 - 7:29am
COUNTY News:
 
The Los Alamos County Environmental Services Department will have the annual Christmas Tree collection Jan. 6-24.
 
Residents should set their tree at the curbside on their regular trash collection day.
