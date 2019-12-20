In And Around Town: Dec. 20, 2019

FRIDAY Dec. 20

In Concert: Felecia Ford Santa Fe based blues trio group, will present an all-ages concert 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at historic Fuller Lodge. The doors open at 6 p.m. Ford's voice has been heard in more than 157 countries worldwide, and she has performed extensively, singing live across the United States and abroad. Music lovers can enjoy food by Secret City Kitchen as well as beer and wine from Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op. Must be 21 years of age to purchase or consume alcohol. Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance at https://losalamosartscouncil.org/ or the Los Alamos Arts Council Office, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday or 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets also can be purchased at the door. Tickets prices are $20 (cash or check) or $22 (credit/debit card or online). Tickets purchased online will be available at the Will Call table when the doors open for the event. Fire and Ice in the Solar Systen Explore how the Sun’s heat and planetary orbits create weather, solstices, seasons and more throughout the Solar System at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 in the Los Alamos Nature Center planetarium. Rick Wallace will lead this discussion and also give an update on the unexpected locations of water and water-ice throughout the Solar System. Admission to each program is $6 for adults and $4 for children. Events in the planetarium are not recommended for children under age 4. Call the nature center at 505.662.0460 or stop by to reserve your tickets. Fernando Trujillo Presentation on Criminal Justice Reform UNM-LA student Fernando Trujillo will make a presentation on criminal justice reform at 12:30 p.m. at the White Rock Senior Center. The community is welcome to attend this free event. Trujillo has spent the last three months as a student intern with the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization (LARSO), which operates both the Los Alamos and the White Rock Senior centers.

SATURDAY Dec. 21 Superpower Dogs at PEEC PEEC will play the full-dome film “Superpower Dogs” at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 and Saturday, Dec. 28 in the nature center’s planetarium. Admission to each program is $6 for adults and $4 for children. Events in the planetarium are not recommended for children under age 4. Call the nature center at 505.662.0460 or stop by to reserve your tickets. The Christmas Tubas Perform 7 p.m.at Kelly Hall in Trinity on the Hill Episcopal Church. Free. Christmas Open House At Trinity On The Hill Trinity on the Hill Episcopal Church is hosting its first Christmas Open House Saturday, Dec. 21. The church invites all community members to this festive event for all ages. This free event includes sing-a-long Christmas carols performed 1:30-2 p.m. by the TOTH choir. The choir will sing well known Christmas carols and share some history behind the lyrics throughout the performance. Refreshments and cookies are provided during the event. Kids will be able to make their own Christmas ornament and decorate sugar cookies. SUNDAY Dec. 22 Holiday Music And Stories With Matthew Andrae And Carrie Classon Musician, composer, and Los Alamos native Matthew Andrae will perform with columnist, author and Los Alamos resident Carrie Classon for two performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Fuller Lodge. The program will be a lively selection of original holiday stories, original music and favorite holiday songs and stories performed in beautiful Fuller Lodge. Tickets are available at the door for $20 for adults and $10 for ages 18 years and under. SATURDAY Dec. 28 United Thrift Shop Open On Saturday One Time Only The United Thrift Shop will be closed Dec. 25 but will open – one time only – 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28. The community is invited to shop at 2525 Canyon Road . SUNDAY Dec. 29 Live in Los Alamos Presents Max Gomez & Leslie Stevens Music begins at 7:30 p.m., though dinner from Muy Salsas and beer and wine from Bathtub Row will be available at 6:30 p.m. when the doors open at Fuller Lodge. Gomez’s shows have sold out about a week in advance the past three years and a third of all tickets have already sold, so interested parties are encouraged to purchase tickets early. They are available for $25 at Los Alamos Schools Credit Union (cash or check only), or online for $28.50 at liveinlosalamos.com.

Ongoing Events

Meet-Up : Local Meetup is free for participants. You just go to www.meetup.com , find 'Los Alamos Yours to Discover' and join! Once you join, Meetup sends you invitations to all of its events. You can ignore the email if you can't make it, or click Join us and RSVP! You can also contact Anna Dillane at Boomerang for more information. Calendar at https://www.meetup.com/Los-Alamos-Yours-to-Discover/events/calendar/2019-03/ Autism Support Group: An informal support group for parents, family and friends of autistic children and adults. Held on the 3rd Monday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at Family Strengths Network, 3540 Orange St. Chit-Chat Infant and Toddler Discussion Group: offers parents/caretakers of babies and expectant parents the opportunity to connect and explore timely topics. This group is meant to be a quieter space. Infants up through walking are welcome. Wednesdays 9:30-10:15 a.m. at Family Strengths Network, 3540 Orange St.

Ad Hoc Hiking Group: Meet downstairs at the Betty Ehart Senior Center every Thursday morning. For adults of all genders. Where do we hike? All over the place, and we usually decide the destination on the morning of, depending on participation and weather - hence the name Ad Hoc. Nearby hikes of 3 to 4 miles or more on uneven ground are typical. Occasional special trips are planned and announced in advance. Always dress in layers for conditions, wear a hat, and bring water. Departure times: 8:30 a.m. May thru August; 9 a.m. September through April. To get on the email list (for last minute weather cancellations or other schedule information), send your request to: Patricia Rathbone at patricx42@yahoo.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous: (AA) is an international fellowship of men and women who have had a drinking problem. It is nonprofessional, self-supporting, multiracial, apolitical, and available almost everywhere. There are no age or education requirements. Membership is open to anyone who wants to do something about his or her drinking problem. There are 14 meetings each week in Los Alamos; see https://nm-aa.org to find meeting times and locations in Los Alamos (as well as other New Mexico locations).

Al-Anon Family Groups (Al-Anon): is for friends and families of alcoholics. Members share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We do this by practicing the Twelve Steps of AA ourselves, by welcoming and giving comfort to families of alcoholics, and by giving understanding and encouragement to the alcoholic. Anyone who has been affected by someone else's drinking is welcome. There are four meetings each week in Los Alamos; see https://www.nmal-anon.com to find meeting times and locations in Los Alamos (as well as other New Mexico locations). "Anonymity is the spiritual foundation of all our traditions, ever reminding us to place principles before personalities."

Russian Language Group: Russian speaking children meet and immerse in the language, kids will sing, do skits and play games in Russian. This group meets 10 a.m. to noon every other Sunday at Family Strengths Network, 3540 Orange St.

Los Alamos Writers Group: meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month in Room 627, Building 6 at UNM-LA. All writers of fiction and non-fiction, published or not, are welcome. Bring a piece of writing for critique.

MISS Foundation: meets 7-9 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at Trinity on the Hill Church. It is a grief support group for parents who have lost a child at any age or gestation.

Support Group for Family, Friends, and Caregivers of Cancer Patients: meets 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month (second Wednesday's group location: White Rock Senior Center, 137 Longview Dri. , 4th Wednesday's group location: Betty Ehart Senior Center, 1101 Bathtub Row, Los Alamos). This support group is free and provides a safe and loving environment in which everyone has the opportunity to share and learn. Offered by the Cancer Foundation for New Mexico in collaboration with the Los Alamos Council on Cancer and facilitated by Lori Padilla. Drop-ins are welcome. For more information, contact Bob Ansheles (505.955.7931), Diane Hammon (505.672.3058).

Chit-Chat & Change (Diapers): offers parents/caretakers of babies and expectant parents the opportunity to connect and explore timely topics. This group is meant to be a quieter space. Infants up through walking are welcome. Wednesdays 9:30-10:15 a.m. at Family Strengths Network, 3540 Orange St



Chit-Chat & Parenting Topics: offers parents/caretakers of children of varying ages the opportunity to connect and explore timely topics while their children play. Wednesdays 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Family Strengths Network, 3540 Orange St

Eastgate Toastmasters: Learn public speaking in a fun and supportive environment. Noon on the second and fourth Monday of each month at Mesa Public Library, second floor, Room 3. Guests are always welcome. http://eastgate.toastmastersclubs.org/

Sons of American Legion Squadron 90 Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon every third Sunday in the restaurant in the American Legion Post 90 at 1325 Trinity Dr. Proceeds benefit American Legion charities.

Los Alamos International Folkdance Club: Meets Tuesdays at Los Alamos Little Theatre, 1670 Nectar.

First, second and third Tuesdays: 7:15-8 p.m. teaching, 8-9:30 p.m. open dance session

Fourth Tuesday (including July 25): 7:30 p.m. review of recently taught dances, followed by open dance session

$3 per session, first session FREE

Family-friendly, children welcome, beginners welcome

Great exercise for body and brain!

For more information: contact Dennis at 505-661-4240

Ballroom Etcetera Dance: Ballroom Etcetera invites all social dancers to Fuller Lodge for an evening of ballroom, latin and swing dancing. Bring your dance shoes and, optionally, a snack to share. A donation of $6/dancer is requested. Open to all comers. See you on the dance floor! http://ballroometcla.org/

Science On Tap Science On Tap: happens every third Monday of the month, featuring a new topic each time. The talk is 5:30 p.m. at Project Y cowork, 150 Central Park Square.

Mountain Mixer Square Dance Club: Lessons 6-7 p.m. Dancing 7-8 p.m. Saturdays at Betty Ehart Senior Center. Call Barb at 505.412.9637, for more information.

CoDA Meeting: White Rock CoDA group, a 12-step recovery group for codependency, meets 7 p.m. Mondays at White Rock Methodist Church on Meadow Lane. For information call 505.672.3874 or 505.672.1498. Leave message, name and phone number.

Join the conversation ... 10 Minutes A Week To Reimagine Education! There will be a link to a video, podcast or article sent out each week for people to watch, share and talk about. Plus, at 4 p.m. every Wednesday, a group of folks who have watched the video will host a conversation at a Coffee Klatch at Smith’s Starbucks and they hope you will join them to chat, listen, discuss and share. Educators, parents, students, community members are all invited.

Investment Group at BESC This is an informal group that meets weekly at 10 a.m. Thursdays at the Betty Ehart Senior Center. The purpose of this group is primarily to share knowledge and information, including presentations on a broad array of investment topics. Investment strategies, stock and mutual fund tips may be discussed, as well as general discussions about the economy, except that politics is usually avoided. This group does not invest any shared funds as a group and is not an investment club in that sense. A new group that restricts its subject matter to options trading also meets at BESC but meets at 10 a.m. on the first and third Wednesdays twice a month. Anyone interested in attending can contact Harry Watanabe at 505.662.6284, Don Blossom at 505.984.9995, or just show up at meetings.

German Conversation Group: Mesa Public Library upstairs, Room 1. Meetings are 3-4 p.m., the first Monday of the month. All levels welcome. For information, email Margie Bruell at marbruell@centurylink.net

Senior Civic Issue Discussion Group: The Senior Civic Issue Discussion Group, initiated by the local AARP chapter, meets 10-11:30 a.m. the first, third and fifth Mondays of each month in the Betty Ehart Senior Center classroom. The objectives of the discussions are to better understand the important, often controversial, issues that face the community, state, nation and world and to evaluate potential solutions. The discussions are non-partisan, and topics for discussion are selected by the participants. Everyone is invited to participate. Recent issues have included the Los Alamos economy, threats to US security, income inequality, the Iranian nuclear agreement, long-term energy sources and US immigration policies. For information, contact Joe D'Anna at 505.672.9371 or civicdiscussion@centurylink.net

White Rock Senior Center Social Activities:The community is welcome to sing old and familiar tunes at 3 p.m. Fridays. Song sheets provided and pianist accompanies singers. The center also offers a "Gals Gab Group," at 1 p.m., Tuesdays. The social club is geared toward women who live alone and do not get to talk much to other women. Rides are available, call 505.662.8922. http://www.ladailypost.com/content/white-rock-senior-center-becoming-social-hub

