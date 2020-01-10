In And Around Town: Jan. 10, 2020

In and Around Town:

FRIDAY Jan. 10

“The Neverending Story”

"The Neverending Story" opens at 7:30 p.m., Los Alamos Little Theatre Performing Arts Center, 1670 Nectar St. Tickets at the door, CB FOX, Brown Paper Tickets. "The Neverending Story" (Die unendliche Geschichte) is a fantasy novel by German writer Michael Ende, first published in 1979. There have been a number of adaptions, including a ballet and several films. The world première of the stage production took place in 2012 in Brisbane, Australia. Shows continue at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 25 and 2 p.m. Sunday Jan. 12 and 19.

Fantastic Fractals in the Planetarium

Journey into the never-ending world of fractals in an amazing tour of science, math and art at 7 p.m. at the Los Alamos Nature Center. Peter Polko will show the award-winning, full-dome planetarium show “Fantastic Fractals”. This show takes viewers on a tour of the fractals in nature and zooms through infinitely complex mathematical fraction. Call the nature center at 505.662.0460 or stop by to reserve tickets. Admission to the fractals show is $10 for adults and $8 for children. “Superpower Dogs” is $6 for adults and $4 for children. Events in the planetarium are not recommended for children under age 4.

SATURDAY Jan. 11

Dr. Siegfried Hecker Speaks

Dr. Siegfried Hecker gives his annual talk on the state of nuclear arms control and world politics at the Alice and Lawry Mann Lecture. The talk is open to the public and will start at 7 p.m. in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1967 18th St. Hecker served as the fifth director of Los Alamos National Laboratory from 1986 to 1997 and is now a senior fellow emeritus at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

Artist Reception for “Landscapes of the American Southwest and Photomicrographic Panoramas”

Dr. Allen Ruttenberg is exhibiting his photography in a show titled “Landscapes of the American Southwest and Photomicrographic Panoramas” Jan. 4-27 at the Upstairs Gallery in Mesa Public Library. An artist’s reception is 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. Ruttenberg is a fine art photographer who specializes in omni-directional panoramas, a method for taking wide-angle images with telephoto lenses. The subject matter includes landscape panoramas of the four-corners states (Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah) as well as panoramic images using a light microscope.

Superdogs at the Planetarium

Local sponsor Pet Pangaea LLC brought this exciting movie to Los Alamos. Join an immersive adventure that explores the life-saving superpowers and extraordinary bravery of some of the world’s most amazing dogs. This inspiring true story is narrated by Chris Evans and follows six dogs that brave earthquakes and avalanches, protect endangered species and help people with special needs. Call the nature center at 505.662.0460 or stop by to reserve tickets. Admission to the fractals show is $10 for adults and $8 for children. “Superpower Dogs” is $6 for adults and $4 for children. Events in the planetarium are not recommended for children under age 4.

“The Neverending Story”

"The Neverending Story" 7:30 p.m., Los Alamos Little Theatre Performing Arts Center, 1670 Nectar St.

Scientists in the Spotlight

Scientists in the Spotlight: Nathan Debardeleben and Linda Anderman will meet community members 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bradbury Science Museum. Supercomputing and the metric system will be the topics.

Intermediate Snowshoe Outing

Join the Pajarito Environmental Education Center and Los Alamos Mountaineers for an intermediate snowshoe outing. Participants will complete a point-to-point hike from the Las Conchas Trailhead to the East Fork Trailhead, covering 4.5 miles and about 800 feet of elevation gain. Registration is required for this all-day trip and space is limited to 15 people. The group will meet at the Los Alamos Nature Center at 9 a.m. to carpool at 10 a.m. to the trailhead or at the Las Conchas trailhead.

Community Asset Awards

Tickets are available for the annual Community Asset Awards at the Betty Ehart Senior Center. The 11th annual event, sponsored by the Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation, recognizes individuals, organizations and local businesses, for their good works throughout the community. Tickets are $10 and include an evening filled sweet treats for the soul and the taste buds through inspiring people and stories. Tickets can be reserved by calling 505.695.9139.

SUNDAY Jan. 12

“The Neverending Story”

"The Neverending Story" 2 p.m., Los Alamos Little Theatre Performing Arts Center, 1670 Nectar St.

MONDAY Jan. 13

UNM-Los Alamos Advisory Board Meets

The UNM-Los Alamos Advisory Board meets 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in the Lecture Hall in Building 2 on the campus of UNM-Los Alamos, 4000 University Dr. Agenda items include the installation of recently elected board members, the election of officers, resource materials for the advisory board, an update on the CIC program and administrative reports on ongoing UNM-LA operations. The meeting is open to the public.



Science on Tap with Hisato Yamaguchi

Science on Tap with Hisato Yamaguchi: a conversation about how this research at Los Alamos contributes to the Lab's national security mission, 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13, at projectY Cowork, 150 Central Park Square. Yamaguchi studies initial corrosion processes using surface science techniques and synthesizes atomically thin, two-dimensional protection crystals for the Finishing Manufacturing Science Group at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Live Theater at the Los Alamos Senior Centers

The 2020 Season of “Live Theater at the LA Senior Centers” opens with “Airplane Mode”, a 10-minute comedy by Los Alamos playwright Robert F. Benjamin, performed by Jody Shepard and John Gustafson. Aging has its interruptions and intrusions, but how to cope with them while others watch? Free performance and post-show audience talkback at 12:45 p.m. at Betty Ehart Senior Center, 1101 Bathtub Row.

TUESDAY Jan. 14

Live Theater at the Los Alamos Senior Centers

The 2020 Season of "Live Theater at the LA Senior Centers" opens with "Airplane Mode", a 10-minute comedy by Los Alamos playwright Robert F. Benjamin, performed by Jody Shepard and John Gustafson. Free performances and post-show audience talkback at 12:45 p.m. at White Rock Senior Center, 133 Longview Dr. (corner of Rover Blvd) in White Rock.

WEDNESDAY Jan. 15

Juvenile Justice Advisory Board Meets

The next meeting of the Juvenile Justice Advisory Board (JJAB) is 5:30 p.m. in Room 631, Building 6 at UNM-LA. The meeting agenda is available at www.losalamosjjab.com. The public is welcome to attend.

SATURDAY Jan. 18

Interactive Book Talk With Peter Callan

The Styx Chyx present an interactive book talk with Peter Callan, author of the Amazon best-selling book "Prepare to Die! And Other Stuff Nobody Told You", 10 a.m. to noon at projectY cowork Los Alamos, 150 Central Park Square. This event is FREE and open to the public. Register online to confirm your attendance: https://bit.ly/TheStyxChyxinLA. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.

WEDNESDAY Jan. 22

Workshop on Marketing and Communications

The Los Alamos Community Foundation, in partnership with The Center for Nonprofit Excellence, offers an in-depth workshop on Marketing and Communications, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at UNM-Los Alamos. This workshop will be facilitated by The Center For Nonprofit Excellence and based on the New Mexico Nonprofit Principles & Practices Guide. The cost is to $25 per person and includes lunch. Register here, or by going to www.losalamoscf.org.

MONDAY Jan. 27

Canvas and Chamomile Painting Class

4 p.m., 1:30 p.m. at the Betty Ehart Senior Center. Cost is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. No experience is necessary. For registration and questions, call 505.412.1534.

Ongoing Events

Meet-Up: Local Meetup is free for participants, visit www.meetup.com, find “Los Alamos Yours to Discover” and join. Meetup then sends invitations to all of its events. Ignore the email if unable to attend or click Join Us to RSVP. Contact Anna Dillane at Boomerang for more information. Calendar at https://www.meetup.com/Los-Alamos-Yours-to-Discover/events/calendar/2019-03/

Autism Support Group: An informal support group for parents, family and friends of autistic children and adults. Held the 6-7:30 p.m., third Monday of the month at Family Strengths Network, 3540 Orange St.

Chit-Chat Infant and Toddler Discussion Group: offers parents/caretakers of babies and expectant parents the opportunity to connect and explore timely topics. This group is meant to be a quieter space. Infants up through walking are welcome. Wednesdays 9:30-10:15 a.m. at Family Strengths Network, 3540 Orange St.

Ad Hoc Hiking Group: Meet downstairs at the Betty Ehart Senior Center every Thursday morning. For adults of all genders. Where do we hike? All over the place, and we usually decide the destination on the morning of, depending on participation and weather - hence the name Ad Hoc. Nearby hikes of 3 to 4 miles or more on uneven ground are typical. Occasional special trips are planned and announced in advance. Always dress in layers for conditions, wear a hat, and bring water. Departure times: 8:30 a.m. May thru August; 9 a.m. September through April. To get on the email list (for last minute weather cancellations or other schedule information), send your request to: Patricia Rathbone at patricx42@yahoo.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous: (AA) is an international fellowship of men and women who have had a drinking problem. It is nonprofessional, self-supporting, multiracial, apolitical, and available almost everywhere. There are no age or education requirements. Membership is open to anyone who wants to do something about his or her drinking problem. There are 14 meetings each week in Los Alamos; see https://nm-aa.org to find meeting times and locations in Los Alamos (as well as other New Mexico locations).

Al-Anon Family Groups (Al-Anon): is for friends and families of alcoholics. Members share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We do this by practicing the Twelve Steps of AA ourselves, by welcoming and giving comfort to families of alcoholics, and by giving understanding and encouragement to the alcoholic. Anyone who has been affected by someone else’s drinking is welcome. There are four meetings each week in Los Alamos; see https://www.nmal-anon.com to find meeting times and locations in Los Alamos (as well as other New Mexico locations). “Anonymity is the spiritual foundation of all our traditions, ever reminding us to place principles before personalities.”

Russian Language Group: Russian speaking children meet and immerse in the language, kids will sing, do skits and play games in Russian. This group meets 10 a.m. to noon every other Sunday at Family Strengths Network, 3540 Orange St.

Los Alamos Writers Group: meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month in Room 627, Building 6 at UNM-LA. All writers of fiction and non-fiction, published or not, are welcome. Bring a piece of writing for critique.

MISS Foundation: meets 7-9 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at Trinity on the Hill Church. It is a grief support group for parents who have lost a child at any age or gestation.

Support Group for Family, Friends and Caregivers of Cancer Patients: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month (second Wednesday group meets at White Rock Senior Center, 137 Longview Dr., 4th Wednesday group meets at Betty Ehart Senior Center, 1101 Bathtub Row in Los Alamos). This support group is free and provides a safe and loving environment in which everyone has the opportunity to share and learn. Offered by the Cancer Foundation for New Mexico in collaboration with the Los Alamos Council on Cancer and facilitated by Lori Padilla. Drop-ins are welcome. For more information, contact Bob Ansheles 505.955.7931, Diane Hammon 505.672.3058.

Chit-Chat & Change (Diapers): offers parents/caretakers of babies and expectant parents the opportunity to connect and explore timely topics. This group is meant to be a quieter space. Infants up through walking are welcome. Wednesdays 9:30-10:15 a.m. at Family Strengths Network, 3540 Orange St.



Chit-Chat & Parenting Topics: offers parents/caretakers of children of varying ages the opportunity to connect and explore timely topics while their children play. Wednesdays 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Family Strengths Network, 3540 Orange St.

Eastgate Toastmasters: Learn public speaking in a fun and supportive environment. Noon on the second and fourth Monday of each month at Mesa Public Library, second floor, Room 3. Guests are always welcome. http://eastgate.toastmastersclubs.org/

Sons of American Legion Squadron 90 Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon every third Sunday in the restaurant in the American Legion Post 90 at 1325 Trinity Dr. Proceeds benefit American Legion charities.

Los Alamos International Folkdance Club: Meets Tuesdays at Los Alamos Little Theatre, 1670 Nectar. First, second and third Tuesdays: 7:15-8 p.m. teaching, 8-9:30 p.m. open dance session. Fourth Tuesday (including July 25): 7:30 p.m. review of recently taught dances, followed by open dance session. Cost is $3 per session, first session FREE. Family-friendly, children welcome, beginners welcome. Great exercise for body and brain! For more information: contact Dennis at 505-661-4240.

Ballroom Etcetera Dance: Ballroom Etcetera invites all social dancers to Fuller Lodge for an evening of Ballroom, Latin and Swing dancing. Bring your dance shoes and, optionally, a snack to share. A donation of $6/dancer is requested. Open to all comers. See you on the dance floor! http://ballroometcla.org/

Science On Tap Science On Tap: happens every third Monday of the month, featuring a new topic each time. The talk is 5:30 p.m. at Project Y cowork, 150 Central Park Square.

Mountain Mixer Square Dance Club: Lessons 6-7 p.m. Dancing 7-8 p.m. Saturdays at Betty Ehart Senior Center. Call Barb at 505.412.9637, for more information.

​CoDA Meeting: White Rock CoDA group, a 12-step recovery group for codependency, meets 7 p.m. Mondays at White Rock Methodist Church on Meadow Lane. For information call 505.672.3874 or 505.672.1498. Leave message, name and phone number.

Join the conversation: 10 Minutes A Week To Reimagine Education! There will be a link to a video, podcast or article sent out each week for people to watch, share and talk about. Plus, at 4 p.m. every Wednesday, a group of folks who have watched the video will host a conversation at a Coffee Klatch at Smith’s Starbucks and they hope you will join them to chat, listen, discuss and share. Educators, parents, students, community members are all invited.

Investment Group at BESC: This is an informal group that meets weekly at 10 a.m. Thursdays at the Betty Ehart Senior Center. The purpose of this group is primarily to share knowledge and information, including presentations on a broad array of investment topics. Investment strategies, stock and mutual fund tips may be discussed, as well as general discussions about the economy, except that politics is usually avoided. This group does not invest any shared funds as a group and is not an investment club in that sense. A new group that restricts its subject matter to options trading also meets at BESC but meets at 10 a.m. on the first and third Wednesdays twice a month. Anyone interested in attending can contact Harry Watanabe at 505.662.6284, Don Blossom at 505.984.9995, or just show up at meetings.

German Conversation Group: Mesa Public Library upstairs, Room 1. Meetings are 3-4 p.m., the first Monday of the month. All levels welcome. For information, email Margie Bruell at marbruell@centurylink.net.

Senior Civic Issue Discussion Group: The Senior Civic Issue Discussion Group, initiated by the local AARP chapter, meets 10-11:30 a.m. the first, third and fifth Mondays of each month in the Betty Ehart Senior Center classroom. The objectives of the discussions are to better understand the important, often controversial, issues that face the community, state, nation and world and to evaluate potential solutions. The discussions are non-partisan, and topics for discussion are selected by the participants. Everyone is invited to participate. Recent issues have included the Los Alamos economy, threats to US security, income inequality, the Iranian nuclear agreement, long-term energy sources and US immigration policies. For information, contact Joe D’Anna at 505.672.9371 or civicdiscussion@centurylink.net.

White Rock Senior Center Social Activities: The community is welcome to sing old and familiar tunes at 3 p.m. Fridays. Song sheets provided and pianist accompanies singers. The center also offers a “Gals Gab Group,” at 1 p.m., Tuesdays. The social club is geared toward women who live alone and do not get to talk much to other women. Rides are available, call 505.662.8922. http://www.ladailypost.com/content/white-rock-senior-center-becoming-social-hub

Weekly Events for Entrepreneurs and Innovators: http://www.ladailypost.com/content/meetups-entrepreneurs-innovators-and-idea-people