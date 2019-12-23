American Psychological Association Commends Congress For Funding Gun Violence Research

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 23, 2019 - 6:51am
APA News:
 
WASHINGTON, D.C. American Psychological Association (APA) President Rosie Phillips Davis, PhD, released the following statement in response to the passage of legislation that provides federal funding for gun violence research.
 
“The American Psychological Association commends Congress for providing historic, long overdue funding for research on gun violence prevention. Reducing gun violence is a top priority of APA and we are greatly encouraged by this action.
 
“The support from Congress is a key step in allowing agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health to take a public health approach by conducting research on the causes of gun violence that can lead us to evidence-based solutions that will ultimately save lives.”
