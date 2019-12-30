AG Balderas Secures 12 Year Prison Sentence Against Man Who Stole From Life-Savings Of 98 Year Old

Attorney General Hector Balderas

ALBUQUERQUE — Attorney General Hector Balderas has announced that James Lambros, who stole more than $1 million from the life-savings of a 98-year-old former Albuquerque resident and several thousand dollars from his former friend, was sentenced to 12 years in the Department of Corrections to be followed by five years of probation.

He also failed to pay taxes on the amounts that he stole.

“Our office will always fight for the most vulnerable, particularly elder New Mexicans who are preyed upon,” Balderas said. “I am grateful that the victims in this case will receive justice, and my office will continue to hold anyone who seeks to harm vulnerable New Mexicans accountable.”

Nov. 4, 2019, Lambros was convicted of five felony counts, including larceny, embezzlement, tax fraud, forgery and theft of a credit card. At sentencing Lambros faced up to 12 years in the Department of Corrections, and the Judge agreed with the Attorney General's Office that he should serve the full amount.