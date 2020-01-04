Afterparty: An Interactive Book Talk At ProjectY Jan. 18

COMMUNITY News:

The Styx Chyx present an interactive book talk with Peter Callan, author of the Amazon best-selling book "Prepare to Die! And Other Stuff Nobody Told You", 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 18, at projectY cowork Los Alamos, 150 Central Park Square.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Register online to confirm your attendance: https://bit.ly/TheStyxChyxinLA

Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.

What to expect:

The basics of end-of-life planning, demystified;

Information regarding your options about the stuff nobody told you;

A list of items to have recorded so you may spare family & loved ones undue pain and hardship. and

FUN! (Really, though. It'll be a good time.)

About Peter Callan:

On his 30th birthday, the author could not count on both hands how many funerals he had attended for friends he had lost in a modern world full of calamities. Soon after his 40th birthday, that same reality started to hit closer to home with the loss of immediate family members.

After decades of observing good people battling enormous grief and not having even basic knowledge of the importance of some very essential paperwork and other realities around death, Callan returned to university and earned a Paralegal Certification with the purpose of writing this best-selling workbook so that he might help others with meaningful suggestions for Life’s Tool Box.

A survivor with a grateful heart, Callan focuses on evolving as an educator regarding end-of-life issues, sharing vital information with others on the path.



About The Styx Chyx:

We are Thea Smith Nilsson and Emily Liddle, two gals with lots of gumption. We met while traveling in South America and quickly came to realize that we shared a special bond, as we both experienced the death of a parent as young adults. We co-founded The Styx Chyx with the mission to bring the topics of death and dying into everyday conversation. After all, none of us gets out of here alive! By partnering with subject matter experts, we bring interactive events to communities around the world. We look forward to meeting you!