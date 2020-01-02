2019 Year In Photos In Los Alamos

This photo of a snoozing deer herd received the most attention and was shared around the world following the Jan. 1 winter snowstorm that covered Los Alamos. The owner of this home on Corona in Quemazon went out the following day, Jan. 2, to clear 3 feet of snow off of her hot tub when she encountered this snoozing deer herd on her patio

. Photo by Patricia Walls

The sun shines a ring around the solar tree sculpture Wednesday, Jan. 10 in front of the County Municipal Building at 1000 Central Ave. in downtown Los Alamos. Photo by John Gustafson

A female Cooper’s Hawk perches on a fence Saturday Feb. 10 in downtown Los Alamos. Photo by Lynn Wysocki-Smith

Local metal artist Richard Swenson's Roadrunner sculpture captures the sunlight Friday, March 4 near El Parasol in downtown Los Alamos. Photo by JJ Gonazales

An airplane appears to be heading for a lunar landing Thursday, April 25 in the sky above Los Alamos. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Tulips blanket the garden of a residence May 3 in Los Alamos. Photo by Lily Liu

A double rainbow paints the sky Thursday, June 2 viewed near Overlook in White Rock. Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com

A recently fledged raven takes a snack break from flight training Saturday, June 10 on a rooftop in Los Alamos. Photo by Marc Bailey

A ladybug basks in the warm sunshine Tuesday morning, June 12, on a potato leaf growing in the garden of a residence in White Rock. One ladybug can eat up to 5,000 insects in its lifetime, according to nationalgeographic.com. Photo by Geoff Rodgers

Los Alamos The Beautiful: The American flag unfurled near the pavilion at Ashley Pond Park paints a patriotic scene on the 4th of July in downtown Los Alamos. Photo by Ken Hanson

The sun emerges early Monday morning, Aug. 20 between the goal posts at Sullivan Field. Photo by Judy Goldie

Los Alamos National Laboratory technician-turned popular country artist James Carothers tips his hat to an enthusiastic crowd Friday night, Sept. 1 during the Secret City Summer Concert at Ashley Pond Pavilion. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com

The sunrise silhouettes tall ornamental grass Tuesday, Sept. 5 in White Rock. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs

Fall is spotted coming to Los Alamos Sept. 30 on Central Ave. Photo by Trisha Ancell

Self Help Director Maura Taylor, left, with previous director Ellen Morris Bond at the Oct. 5 Gala for Self Help celebrating 50 years of service. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com

Deer spotted amongst the golden leaves in the trees and on the ground during a drive Wednesday, Oct. 27 in the Western Area. Photo by LeAnne Anklan

View of the Wednesday morning, Nov. 8 sunrise from North Mesa. Photo by Pippa Freyer

LANL Director Thom Mason, left, receives a certificate of appreciation from Cmdr. Gregg Giesler following his presentation on ‘Leveraging our scientific base against national security threats’ during the Military Order of The World Wars annual Pearl Harbor Commemoration Dinner Sunday at the Los Alamos Research Park. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com

Overnight snow turns Ashley Pond Park into a winter wonderland Christmas Day in downtown Los Alamos. Photo by James Robinson

Scene from annual Christmas Eve farolitos that Los Alamos Boy Scout Troop 122 assembled and placed around Ashley Pond. Photo by Greg Noeninckx