2019 Los Alamos Education Highlights

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on January 2, 2020 - 9:04am

The Public Education Commission listens to statements from the board of the proposed Polaris Charter School Aug. 22 at the Public Education Building in Santa Fe. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com

 

By BONNIE J. GORDON
Los Alamos Daily Post
 
Here are highlights of 2019 for Los Alamos Public Schools and UNM-Los Alamos:
  • New Board Members were elected to the School Board in Districts 3, 4 and 5 and UNM-LA Advisory Board Positions 3 and 4. The Los Alamos County Clerk issued the 2019 Los Alamos County Election results Nov. 5.

LAPS Board Election Results:

  • Dist. 3 Christine Bernstein (Aspen) 576 Winner
  • Dist. 4 Julia Baker (Barranca) 495 Winner
  • Dist. 5 Dawn Jalbert (Mountain Unopposed) 616 Winner

UNM-LA Advisory Board Election Results

  • Position 3 Laura Burrows (At Large) 1,395 Winner
  • Position 4 Stephen Boerigter (At Large) 2,431 Winner

Read more: https://www.ladailypost.com/content/2019-unofficial-election-results-los alamos-school-board-school-bond-and-unm-la-advisory -

Tags: 
Community
Education

Advertisements

Copyright © 2012-2020 Los Alamos Daily Post is the Official Newspaper of Record in Los Alamos County. This Site and all information contained here including, but not limited to, news stories, photographs, video, charts, graphs and graphics is the property of the Los Alamos Daily Post, unless otherwise noted. Permission to reprint in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the Los Alamos Daily Post and the author/photographer are properly cited. Opinions expressed by readers, columnists and other contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of the Los Alamos Daily Post. The Los Alamos Daily Post was founded Feb. 7, 2012 by Owner/Publisher Carol A. Clark.