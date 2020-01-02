2019 Los Alamos Education Highlights
- The New Mexico Public Education Commission voted to deny the charter school application of Polaris School at a hearing Aug. 22 at the Public Education Building in Santa Fe. The Commission voted against approval on a 7-3 vote. Read more: https://www.ladailypost.com/content/new-mexico-public-education-commission-denies-application-proposed-los-alamos-charter-school
- Chamisa Elementary School in White Rock is the “Best of State” winner of the Scholastic Read-a-Palooza Summer Reading Challenge in August. Chamisa students read the most minutes of all elementary schools in the state of New Mexico. Read more: https://www.ladailypost.com/content/chamisa-%E2%80%98best-state%E2%80%99-scholastic-reading-challenge
The New Mexico National Board Certified Teacher (NMNBCT) Network presented Los Alamos Public Schools Superintendent Kurt Steinhaus with the Administrator of the Year award Sept. 28 at its annual conference. This award recognizes school administrators who go above and beyond to aid the endeavors of the NMNBCT network, specifically for his continued support for teachers going through the National Board Certification process. Read more: https://www.ladailypost.com/content/nmnbct-network-names-superintendent-...
The Nov. 5 election in Los Alamos resulted in a record 82 percent of “yes” votes for the Los Alamos Public Schools general obligation bond. The bond passed 3,609 to 780. During the last bond election in 2017, 79 percent voted in favor of the bond. The general obligation bond will generate $20 million and primarily benefit Chamisa Elementary and Piñon Elementary schools. Read more: https://www.ladailypost.com/content/record-%E2%80%98yes%E2%80%99-votes-los-alamos-school-bond
- New Board Members were elected to the School Board in Districts 3, 4 and 5 and UNM-LA Advisory Board Positions 3 and 4. The Los Alamos County Clerk issued the 2019 Los Alamos County Election results Nov. 5.
LAPS Board Election Results:
- Dist. 3 Christine Bernstein (Aspen) 576 Winner
- Dist. 4 Julia Baker (Barranca) 495 Winner
- Dist. 5 Dawn Jalbert (Mountain Unopposed) 616 Winner
UNM-LA Advisory Board Election Results
- Position 3 Laura Burrows (At Large) 1,395 Winner
- Position 4 Stephen Boerigter (At Large) 2,431 Winner
Read more: https://www.ladailypost.com/content/2019-unofficial-election-results-los alamos-school-board-school-bond-and-unm-la-advisory -
- Starting in November, Los Alamos High School students from the classes of Robyn Collom and Analicia Ronquillo experienced new work-based learning opportunities at Rose Chocolatier in Central Park Square. Collom and Ronquillo have teamed up with Lemonade Living, the new owner of Rose Chocolatier, to provide training and work-study experiences for their students. Read more: https://www.ladailypost.com/content/lahs-students-train-rose-chocolatier
- In November, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Foundation’s Pueblo Outreach Project received $1,197,675 from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF) of Battle Creek, Michigan. The grant builds on a prior $1,066,240 WKKF grant that supported the initial planning phase of the Pueblo Outreach Project and statewide early childhood initiatives. Read more: https://www.ladailypost.com/content/lanl-foundation%E2%80%99s-pueblo-outreach-project-receives-1197675-grant-wk-kellogg-foundation
