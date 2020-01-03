‘Little Shops’ Sales Indicate Interest In Ongoing Venue

Courtesy/YMCA

YMCA News:

The 27 and 31 vendors who took part in the Los Alamos “Little Shops” Pop-up sales Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 at The Family YMCA garnered more than $14,000 in sales, expressed gratitude and indicated an interest in ongoing “small” type markets.

Los Alamos County’s Discoveries Action Team and The Family YMCA hosted the Pop-up event to help local vendors test group-selling at a single venue. A survey held last summer revealed that 80 local, home-based businesses were interested in a group-selling ideal.

Of the 27 to 31 vendors who particpated in the sale at the Y, the desire for a “small” booth, table, and some larger vending spaces was confirmed. Most sellers indicated they could pay from $50 to $200/month, with one indicating that depending on the venue, they will be able to pay up to $500.

Participants at the the Pop-up sale fell into three categories:

Services (6 vendors);

Seasonal products (16); and

Year-round (9).

A total of 82 percent said they were interested in a permanent Los Alamos Little Shops concept, with an affordable fixed cost that would enable them to grow.

Volunteer organizers and community members Olimpia Newman and Diana Martinez met with Chamber Director Rynn Hermann and LACDC Executive Sullivan Patrick Sullivan a week after the event to discus feedback from the participants. Sullivan and Hermann offered suggestions that will be explored together.

Newman and Martinez will be sharing this discussion and feedback from the vendors at the next Discoveries Action Team meeting, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16 at Fuller Lodge.

The meeting is open to the public.